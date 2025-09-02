Asia Cup 2025: India likely to play without lead sponsor India may play the Asia Cup 2025 without a lead sponsor after Dream11 exited its contract due to a gaming ban. The BCCI is seeking a new sponsor, with bids due by September 16. India begins its campaign on September 10 against the UAE in Dubai.

Mumbai:

India’s national cricket team may head into the upcoming Asia Cup without a lead jersey sponsor, following Dream11’s recent withdrawal from its sponsorship agreement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The move comes after a new government regulation forced the fantasy sports platform to terminate its contract prematurely.

Dream11’s exit was triggered by the Indian government's introduction of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill last month, which banned real-money gaming, which was the foundation of Dream11’s business model. Citing an exit clause related to regulatory changes, the company formally informed the BCCI of its decision to step away from the deal, which was initially valued at approximately USD 44 million (around INR 358 crore) and was set to run through 2026.

In response, the BCCI has launched an official process to identify a new lead sponsor, inviting expressions of interest (EOIs) for the coveted role. Interested parties have until September 12 to purchase the EOI documents, with final bids due by September 16, just days after the Asia Cup kicks off on September 9 in the UAE.

This isn't the first time Indian cricket has faced a mid-contract sponsorship void. In 2019, mobile brand OPPO exited its deal prematurely, leading to a brief stint by edtech firm Byju’s before Dream11 came on board in 2023.

BCCI set rules for new tenders

The BCCI has made its sponsorship criteria clear in the current invitation: companies dealing in alcohol, gambling, cryptocurrency, online money gaming, tobacco, or any products deemed to offend public sensibilities, including pornography, will not be considered eligible.

Despite the off-field commercial challenges, Team India’s preparations continue uninterrupted. The squad is set to depart for the UAE on September 4, where they are grouped alongside Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE in Group A. They will open their campaign against the UAE on September 10 in Dubai, followed by a marquee clash against Pakistan on September 14. Their final group fixture, against Oman, will be held in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

As the clock ticks down to the tournament, the BCCI faces a tight window to secure a new commercial partner or risk seeing the Indian team take the field without a brand on their jerseys for one of the most-watched events in the cricketing calendar.