Asia Cup 2025 in limbo; BCCI, SLC to skip ACC AGM in Dhaka The fate of the 2025 Asia Cup remains uncertain as the ACC meets in Dhaka, with BCCI and SLC skipping in-person attendance. It's unclear whether they will join virtually. While Afghanistan and Oman will attend, tensions persist.

New Delhi:

The uncertainty surrounding the fate of the 2025 Asia Cup continues to deepen ahead of the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) Annual General Meeting, scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 24, in Dhaka. The political tensions between India and Pakistan, heightened by a military skirmish in May, have already cast a shadow over the tournament, and the situation now threatens to complicate matters further.

As per an ESPNcricinfo report, two major ACC stakeholders, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), have opted not to send their representatives physically to the meeting. While it remains unclear whether they will join the sessions virtually, their absence from the venue could impact discussions, particularly regarding the Asia Cup.

The Asia Cup, involving eight teams, is scheduled to be played in the UAE this September. Although the BCCI holds the official hosting rights, their absence at the AGM raises fresh questions about tournament planning, logistics, and overall commitment to the event.

BCB plans to stay neutral

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), hosting an ACC high-level meeting for the first time, has taken a neutral stance. BCB President Aminul Islam clarified that they are solely offering logistical assistance to the ACC and have no role in deciding attendee participation.

“We agreed with the ACC to organise this year's AGM. It is an ACC programme. We are providing them with logistical support. That's all we are doing. We are in touch with the ACC, who is informing us who is coming and who is not, as we have to make arrangements for airport pick-ups, hotel bookings and other support,” Aminul said.

Adding to the drama, earlier speculation suggested that Afghanistan and Oman might also skip the meeting. However, both nations have now confirmed their attendance. On Wednesday, ACC and PCB President Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Dhaka and was welcomed by Aminul and BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury.

The two-day event will officially commence after a gala dinner later this evening. With the Asia Cup as one of the primary items on the agenda, all eyes will be on how the ACC navigates these diplomatic and organisational challenges in the days ahead.