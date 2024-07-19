Friday, July 19, 2024
     
Asia Cup 2024: Openers, bowlers star as India humble down Pakistan to kick off title defence on high note

The Indian women's team began its Asia Cup title defence with a thumping win over Pakistan in the two teams tournament opener on Friday. India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets as openers and bowlers starred for the Women in Blue.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: July 19, 2024 21:40 IST
Indian cricket players.
Indian cricket players.

The Indian women's team kicked off its Asia Cup 2024 campaign with a thumping win over arch-rivals Pakistan at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team humbled down Nida Dar's Pakistan in their opening clash of the tournament on Friday, July 19 to claim an seven-wicket win while chasing 109-run target. 

The chase was well set with an 85-run opening stand between Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana with the two players taking the team to the door of the win before the latter departed for 45 when she found mid-wicket to perfection. Dayalan Hemalatha joined Shafali in the middle but there were some more hiccups for the Women in Blue before captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues took them home in 14.1 over.

The platform for the win was laid by the Indian bowlers. All-rounder Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bunch with three wickets while returning Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar and Shreyanka Patil scalped two each. Sidra Ameen, Tuba Hassan and Fatima Sana were the only ones to get over 20. Ameen was the top-scorer with 25 runs but she took 35 balls to score those runs. 

More to follow...

