Asia Cup 2023: SLC announces reduced ticket prices for Super 4 matches, applicable for IND vs PAK game

In a huge relief for the fans, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced a reduction in ticket prices for the remaining Asia Cup 2023 matches in the Super Four stage, The lack of crowds during the group stage matches in Pallekele, especially for the marquee India-Pakistan clash shocked many and the expensive tickets were found to be one of the main reasons and hence the board has acted accordingly.

In a statement issued on Sunday, September 10, SLC said that the price reduction is applicable for just the Super Four matches including the ongoing India-Pakistan match at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and not the final, scheduled for Sunday, September 17.

"Tickets prices for the C and D stands at the RPICS, Colombo, will be reduced for the ongoing Asia Cup Tournament games as follows:

C & D Upper Block: Rs. 1000 per ticket

C & D Lower Block: Rs. 500 per ticket

"The price reduction is applicable for all the Super 4 Games, including today's India vs. Pakistan game, which commences at 3 p.m. at the RPICS, Colombo. The above reduction does not apply for the finals of the Asia Cup 2023. Tickets can be purchased from the counter established at Vidya Mawatha, Colombo," SLC wrote on X (Twitter).

The prices were one of the biggest reasons driving the audience away from the matches and heavy rains during two of the three matches in the group stage didn't help. Despite the forecast, the heavens have shown mercy in Colombo so far as the Sri Lanka-Bangladesh match on Saturday, September 9 remained uninterrupted while the India-Pakistan match so far hasn't seen an interruption just yet and everyone hopes that it stays that way.

India will next take on Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 12 next and Pakistan play Sri Lanka on Thursday, September 14 with India-Bangladesh being the final Super Fours match on Friday, September 15.

