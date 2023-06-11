Asia Cup 2023 set to be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, ACC to approve PCB's hybrid model

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Pakistan and Sri Lanka will host Asia Cup 2023 games

In a big development on Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to host the 16th edition of the tournament in September. Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Jay Shah is expected to approve Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) hybrid model and is likely to make an official announcement on Tuesday, June 13.

In almost a six-month battle, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to agree on a hybrid model. According to a report from a PTI, Pakistan will be hosting all non-India matches while Sri Lanka will host India-Pakistan fixtures and all Super 4 games. The report also adds that Pakistan will travel to India for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 and have no more problem playing its matches at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

According to an ACC board member, Oman Cricket Board chief Pankaj Khimji solved the hosting issue after participating countries opposed PCB's hybrid model. He revealed that Pakistan vs Nepal, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, and Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh matches will be played at Lahore's Gadaffi Stadium while two India vs Pakistan matches and four Super 4 matches will be held in Galle or Pallekele.

"Oman Cricket board chief Pankaj Khimji, one of the respected ACC executive board members, was entrusted to find a solution as most countries didn't want a Hybrid Model. But as of now four non-India games -- Pakistan vs Nepal, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh -- will be held at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. The two India vs Pakistan games and all other Super Four Games will be held in either Pallekele or Galle," an ACC board member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

After ICC's chief Geoff Alardice's recent visit to Pakistan, the PCB has agreed to enter the ICC 2023 World Cup without setting any pre-conditions. Ahmedabad is likely to host high-voltage India-Pakistan games while Chennai and Bengaluru will host Pakistan's other fixtures.

Latest Cricket News