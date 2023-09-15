Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma chasing Virat Kohli's record against Bangladesh in ODIs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli batting together in Asia Cup 2023

India and Sri Lanka are the finalists of Asia Cup 2023 and will lock horns against each other on Sunday (September 17). Prior to that, India will face Bangladesh today at the same venue in an inconsequential encounter. Bangladesh have been knocked out of the tournament already and they are also set to miss their veteran Mushfiqur Rahim.

Meanwhile, team India has a chance to test their bench strength while also resting their main players. It remains to be seen if skipper Rohit Sharma takes the field in this match and if he does, the cricketer will be eyeing a major record. It has been a record breaking tournament for Rohit this year having already crossed the 10000-run mark in the last game while also completing 8000 runs as opener and being fastest to the milestone.

Now, he has a chance to become the highest run-scorer from India against Bangladesh. Virat Kohli is currently at the top with 807 runs to his name in 15 matches at an average of 67.25 with four fifties and three centuries. Rohit Sharma is just below him having scored 738 runs in 15 outings against Bangladesh with three fifties and as many tons to his name. He needs only 70 runs to go past Kohli and top the list of most run-scorers for India against Bangladesh.

Interestingly, it will also be interesting to see if Kohli himself makes it to the playing XI. If he is rested, then Rohit will have a great chance to eclipse his teammate in this aspect. Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim are at the third and fourth position in the list of highest run-scorers in India vs Bangladesh ODIs.

Highest run-scorers in India vs Bangladesh ODIs Players Runs Virat Kohli 807 Rohit Sharma 738 Shakib Al Hasan 671 Mushfiqur Rahim 665 Tamim Iqbal 596

