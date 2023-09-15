Friday, September 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma chasing Virat Kohli's record against Bangladesh in ODIs

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma chasing Virat Kohli's record against Bangladesh in ODIs

India and Bangladesh will face each other in the last Super Four game of the ongoing Asia Cup in Colombo. Though it is a dead-rubber encounter, Rohit Sharma is chasing an interesting record of Virat Kohli. What is the record? Let us know in detail.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekawr New Delhi Published on: September 15, 2023 13:17 IST
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Asia Cup 2023
Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli batting together in Asia Cup 2023

India and Sri Lanka are the finalists of Asia Cup 2023 and will lock horns against each other on Sunday (September 17). Prior to that, India will face Bangladesh today at the same venue in an inconsequential encounter. Bangladesh have been knocked out of the tournament already and they are also set to miss their veteran Mushfiqur Rahim.

Meanwhile, team India has a chance to test their bench strength while also resting their main players. It remains to be seen if skipper Rohit Sharma takes the field in this match and if he does, the cricketer will be eyeing a major record. It has been a record breaking tournament for Rohit this year having already crossed the 10000-run mark in the last game while also completing 8000 runs as opener and being fastest to the milestone.

Now, he has a chance to become the highest run-scorer from India against Bangladesh. Virat Kohli is currently at the top with 807 runs to his name in 15 matches at an average of 67.25 with four fifties and three centuries. Rohit Sharma is just below him having scored 738 runs in 15 outings against Bangladesh with three fifties and as many tons to his name. He needs only 70 runs to go past Kohli and top the list of most run-scorers for India against Bangladesh.

Interestingly, it will also be interesting to see if Kohli himself makes it to the playing XI. If he is rested, then Rohit will have a great chance to eclipse his teammate in this aspect. Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim are at the third and fourth position in the list of highest run-scorers in India vs Bangladesh ODIs.

Related Stories
India vs Bangladesh: When and where to watch IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 match live for free in India?

India vs Bangladesh: When and where to watch IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 match live for free in India?

South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI: Pitch report and all you need to know about at Centurion

South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI: Pitch report and all you need to know about at Centurion

IND vs BAN Live score Asia Cup: India face Bangladesh in dead-rubber to close Super Four stage

IND vs BAN Live score Asia Cup: India face Bangladesh in dead-rubber to close Super Four stage

Highest run-scorers in India vs Bangladesh ODIs
Players Runs
Virat Kohli 807
Rohit Sharma 738
Shakib Al Hasan 671
Mushfiqur Rahim 665
Tamim Iqbal 596

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News