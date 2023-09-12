Rohit Sharma leaves behind Sachin Tendulkar to achieve massive record as he completes 10,000 ODI runs

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma completed 10,000 runs in ODIs against Sri Lanka

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma completed a huge milestone of scoring 10,000 runs in ODI cricket in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 12 by scoring 22 runs. Rohit, who has found some form in the tournament from the Nepal match onwards took a couple of overs before really going hell for the leather.

Rohit became the sixth Indian batter to achieve the milestone of 10,000 runs in ODIs and 15th cricketer overall. The list includes Sachin Tendulkar (18426 runs), Virat Kohli (13,024), Sourav Ganguly (11363), Rahul Dravid (10,889) and MS Dhoni (10,773). Rohit also became the second fastest batter to reach the milestone in the world, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record. Rohit is just behind Virat Kohli, who achieved the feat in just 205 innings.

Batters fastest to 10,000 runs in ODI cricket history

205 innings - Virat Kohli

241 innings - Rohit Sharma

259 innings - Sachin Tendulkar

263 innings - Sourav Ganguly

266 innings - Ricky Ponting

More to follow...

