Tuesday, September 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Rohit Sharma leaves behind Sachin Tendulkar to achieve massive record as he completes 10,000 ODI runs

Rohit Sharma leaves behind Sachin Tendulkar to achieve massive record as he completes 10,000 ODI runs

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma completed the milestone of 10,000 runs in one-day internationals in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours match against Sri Lanka. Rohit became the 6th Indian batter and 15th cricketer overall to achieve the feat.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta New Delhi Published on: September 12, 2023 15:49 IST
Rohit Sharma completed 10,000 runs in ODIs against Sri Lanka
Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma completed 10,000 runs in ODIs against Sri Lanka

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma completed a huge milestone of scoring 10,000 runs in ODI cricket in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 12 by scoring 22 runs. Rohit, who has found some form in the tournament from the Nepal match onwards took a couple of overs before really going hell for the leather.

Rohit became the sixth Indian batter to achieve the milestone of 10,000 runs in ODIs and 15th cricketer overall. The list includes Sachin Tendulkar (18426 runs), Virat Kohli (13,024), Sourav Ganguly (11363), Rahul Dravid (10,889) and MS Dhoni (10,773). Rohit also became the second fastest batter to reach the milestone in the world, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record. Rohit is just behind Virat Kohli, who achieved the feat in just 205 innings.

Batters fastest to 10,000 runs in ODI cricket history 

205 innings - Virat Kohli

241 innings - Rohit Sharma
259 innings - Sachin Tendulkar
263 innings - Sourav Ganguly
266 innings - Ricky Ponting

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News