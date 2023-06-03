Asia Cup 2023: PCB refuses to play ODIs in Sri Lanka after latter's proposal to host mega tournament

Follow us on Image Source : AP PCB Chairman Najam Sethi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is not happy with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) after the latter's recent proposal to host the entire Asia Cup 2023. Participating teams are yet to agree on Pakistan's proposed 'hybrid model' to host the tournament which led Sri Lanka Cricket to propose their offer to host the entire tournament.

Pakistan were awarded the hosting rights for the 50-over Asia Cup 2023 but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to play any match in their neighboring country due to security issues. BCCI secretary Jay Shah who is also a president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has been adamant about hosting the tournament in a neutral venue and is seeking support from other nations.

Najam Sethi, PCB chief, offered a hybrid model, in which India will play their matches in UAE or in Sri Lanka, while Pakistan will host all the remaining games. But the teams are yet to agree on Sethi's plan as PCB fails to convince its counterparts to tackle BCCI and ACC. According to a report from PTI, the PCB is not happy with Sri Lanka's interference and has declined to play the bilateral ODI series in the island nation in July.

"An example of the increasingly strained relations between the two boards emerged after the PCB turned down a proposal by the Lankans to play a few One-Day International matches next month in Sri Lanka," PTI quoted a PCB source as saying.

"It is a clear indication that the PCB is not happy with the Sri Lankan board stepping in to offer to host the Asia Cup in September when it is Pakistan's turn to host the regional event at home."

Pakistan are scheduled to play two Tests in Sri Lanka as a part of the next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Sri Lanka Cricket has also proposed Pakistan play a few ODI matches as they are looking for extra preparation for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India. But after initially showing interest Pakistan has turned down SLC's offer to express their disappointment.

