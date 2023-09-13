Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan make 5 changes to their playing XI for do-or-die clash against SL; star opener dropped

Follow us on Image Source : AP/INDIA TV Pakistan announced their playing XI for the Sri Lanka game

Pakistan continued to follow the routine of announcing the playing XI in the ongoing Asia Cup despite being hamstrung with injuries. Pakistan made as many as five changes to their line-up for the Super Fours match against Sri Lanka owing to three injury concerns and a couple of them being tactical. Pakistan's game against Sri Lanka will be a must-win for either sides for a place in the final of Asia Cup, with India already booking their spot.

Pacer Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the Asia Cup after suffering an injury in the India match. Haris Rauf's oblique muscle is troubling him while all-rounder Salman Agha got a couple of cuts on his face after the ball hit him after the batter tried to sweep a Ravindra Jadeja delivery. However, it took the top edge and since he wasn't wearing a helmet, it hit him and blood dripped off his face.

Opener Fakhar Zaman, who has been struggling with his form was dropped along with all-rounder Faheem Ashraf as the duo made way for Mohammad Haris and Mohammad Nawaz. Saud Shakeel, Muhammad Wasim Jr and Zaman Khan replaced the injured trio in the playing XI for the Sri Lanka game.

Pakistan's playing XI for Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours match against Sri Lanka: Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan

