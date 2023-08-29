Asia Cup 2023 Opening ceremony: Live streaming, performers details, timings - all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian Cricket Team

Asia Cup 2023 Opening ceremony: The Asia Cup 2023 rivalry will commence on August 30 with the top continental sides having a go at each other. The 2023 tournament will be played in a 50-over format and it will be a dress rehearsal ahead of the big-ticket World Cup for the Asian teams. The sides are gearing up for the event and Rohit Sharma's Indian team is currently training in Alur, Bengaluru in a six-day camp.

While all the teams have named their squads for the tournament, co-hosts Sri Lanka are the only ones to not have named a squad. Notably, Bangladesh have arrived in Sri Lanka to play their opening fixture against the Lanka Lions on August 31. The Men in Blue will fly to their Southern neighbour nation on August 30, the date when the first game of the tournament will be held between co-hosts Pakistan and Nepal in Multan.

When will the Asia Cup opening ceremony take place?

The Asia Cup opening ceremony will take place on August 30. The opening match is scheduled to be held at 3:00 PM IST and the ceremony will begin before the match.

Where will the Asia Cup opening ceremony take place?

The ceremony will be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, Pakistan.

Who will perform at the Asia Cup opening ceremony?

Artists like AR Rahman and Atif Aslam will embrace the opening ceremony. Dance performances and traditional Asian music will also take place to set the emotions right.

Where to watch the Asia Cup opening ceremony on TV in India?

The fans can watch the Asia Cup opening ceremony on TV on Star Sports channels

Where to watch the Asia Cup opening ceremony online in India?

The live streaming of the Asia Cup including the opening ceremony will be available for free on Disney+ Hotstar.

