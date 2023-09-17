Asia Cup 2023 Leaderboard: Shubman Gill tops batting ranks, Kuldeep, Siraj miss out on leading bowling chart

Asia Cup 2023 tournament concluded with the Indian cricket team winning the title after thrashing Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, September 17. Mohammed Siraj dominated the last day of the tournament by taking six wickets for just 21, the second-best figures in Asia Cup history, which helped India to bowl out Sri Lanka on just 50 runs.
Rain spoiled almost every game in Pallekele and Colombo which also affected the final leaderboard chart of the tournament. India's Shubman Gill was the only player to score 300-plus runs and only three other players managed to reach the 200-run mark. In bowling, only four players managed to reach the double-digit numbers in terms of wickets while only one player smashed 10-plus sixes throughout the tournament.
Babar Azam initially led the scoring chart due to his sensational 151-run knock against Nepal but the Pakistani skipper struggled to maintain his form in the remaining games. Babar scored only 207 runs in four innings while Indian captain Rohit Sharma scored 194 runs in five innings with three consecutive fifties.
In bowling, Sri Lankan youngsters, Matheersha Pathirana and Dunith Wellalage finished in the top five of the leading wicket-takers chart. Siraj's impressive six wickets helped him lead the bowling chart for India ahead of spinner Kuldeep Yadav who won the Player of the Tournament award.
Most Runs in Asia Cup 2023:
- Shubman Gill - 302 runs in 6 innings
- Kusal Mendis - 270 runs in 6 innings
- Sadeera Samarawickrama - 215 runs in 6 innings
- Babar Azam - 207 runs in 4 innings
- Mohammad Rizwan - 195 runs in 4 innings
Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2023:
- Matheesha Pathirana - 11 wickets in 6 innings
- Mohammed Siraj - 10 wickets in 4 innings
- Dunith Wellalage - 10 wickets in 6 innings
- Shaheen Afridi - 10 wickets in 5 innings
- Kuldeep Yadav - 9 wickets in 4 innings
- Haris Rauf - 9 wickets in 4 innings
- Taskin Ahmed - 9 wickets in 4 innings
Most Catches in Asia Cup 2023:
- Fakhar Zaman - 4 catches in 5 innings
- Agha Salman - 3 catches in 4 innings
- Rohit Sharma - 3 catches in 5 innings
- Shubman Gill - 3 catches in 5 innings
Most Sixes in Asia Cup 2023:
- Rohit Sharma - 11 sixes in 5 innings
- Iftikhar Ahmed - 6 sixes in 3 innings
- Shubman Gill - 6 sixes in 6 innings
- Mohammad Nabi - 5 sixes in 2 innings
- Kusal Mendis - 5 sixes in 6 innings