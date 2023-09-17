Asia Cup 2023 Leaderboard: Shubman Gill tops batting ranks, Kuldeep, Siraj miss out on leading bowling chart

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 final

Asia Cup 2023 tournament concluded with the Indian cricket team winning the title after thrashing Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, September 17. Mohammed Siraj dominated the last day of the tournament by taking six wickets for just 21, the second-best figures in Asia Cup history, which helped India to bowl out Sri Lanka on just 50 runs.

Rain spoiled almost every game in Pallekele and Colombo which also affected the final leaderboard chart of the tournament. India's Shubman Gill was the only player to score 300-plus runs and only three other players managed to reach the 200-run mark. In bowling, only four players managed to reach the double-digit numbers in terms of wickets while only one player smashed 10-plus sixes throughout the tournament.

Babar Azam initially led the scoring chart due to his sensational 151-run knock against Nepal but the Pakistani skipper struggled to maintain his form in the remaining games. Babar scored only 207 runs in four innings while Indian captain Rohit Sharma scored 194 runs in five innings with three consecutive fifties.

In bowling, Sri Lankan youngsters, Matheersha Pathirana and Dunith Wellalage finished in the top five of the leading wicket-takers chart. Siraj's impressive six wickets helped him lead the bowling chart for India ahead of spinner Kuldeep Yadav who won the Player of the Tournament award.

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2023:

​Shubman Gill - 302 runs in 6 innings Kusal Mendis - 270 runs in 6 innings Sadeera Samarawickrama - 215 runs in 6 innings Babar Azam - 207 runs in 4 innings Mohammad Rizwan - 195 runs in 4 innings

Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2023:

Matheesha Pathirana - 11 wickets in 6 innings Mohammed Siraj - 10 wickets in 4 innings Dunith Wellalage - 10 wickets in 6 innings Shaheen Afridi - 10 wickets in 5 innings Kuldeep Yadav - 9 wickets in 4 innings Haris Rauf - 9 wickets in 4 innings Taskin Ahmed - 9 wickets in 4 innings

Most Catches in Asia Cup 2023:

Fakhar Zaman - 4 catches in 5 innings Agha Salman - 3 catches in 4 innings Rohit Sharma - 3 catches in 5 innings Shubman Gill - 3 catches in 5 innings

Most Sixes in Asia Cup 2023:

Rohit Sharma - 11 sixes in 5 innings Iftikhar Ahmed - 6 sixes in 3 innings Shubman Gill - 6 sixes in 6 innings Mohammad Nabi - 5 sixes in 2 innings Kusal Mendis - 5 sixes in 6 innings

