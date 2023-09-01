Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan, Pallekele Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Playing XI Changes

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian cricket team (Left) and Pakistan cricket team (right)

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Match 3, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report: Arguably the most anticipated clash of the Asia Cup 2023 is about to get underway in a few hours time as India and hosts Pakistan will take on each other in a Group A encounter at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka on Saturday, September 2.

Pakistan have already got their campaign underway with a mammoth win over Nepal in the curtain raiser of the tournament, with Babar Azam (151) and Iftikhar Ahmed (109*) scoring match-winning tons. The clash in Pallekele is going to be a high-voltage one just like any other India-Pakistan game in history but the weather might act as a dampener. There is a forecast of rain from early morning till afternoon and it might lead to a delayed start to the game.

Pallekle International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

There will be a fresh wicket used for the India vs Pakistan game and it might nip a bit early on if it rains leading into the contest. The previous encounter at the venue between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Thursday turned out to be a low-scoring affair and even though the wicket will be different for the clash on Saturday, there will be an even contest between the bat and ball.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 37

Matches won batting first: 15

Matches won bowling first: 21

Average first innings score: 248

Average second innings score: 201

Highest total scored: 363/7 by South Africa vs Sri Lanka

Highest score chased: 314/6 by Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

Lowest total recorded: 70 all out by Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka

Lowest total defended: 206/9 by West Indies vs Sri Lanka

Pakistan's Playing XI:

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

India's Likely Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

