Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan match tickets prices revealed, VIP tickets sold out within minutes

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed the ticket sale for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 tournament on August 17. Ticket details for all 13 matches are available on the board's official website but the tickets for the much-awaited India vs Pakistan match were sold out within an hour on Thursday evening.

Pakistan will kick off the tournament against Nepal in Multan on August 30 and then will clash against India on September 2 in Kandy. India, Pakistan and new entrants Nepal are placed in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan compete in Group B. India and Pakistan can potentially clash in Super 4 and again if both teams make the final on September 17.

India-Pakistan clash has always been in high demand for the fans even if it's being played out at a neutral venue. PCB made the tickets available for the India-Pakistan game at 7:00 PM IST and the VIP tickets were sold out within an hour. But fans were amazed to see the prices for the India-Pakistan game but that didn't stop them from crashing the counter.

Tickets for the India-Pakistan game in Kandy are divided into three categories, standing, VIP and V-VIP. Standing tickets are priced at INR 2500, VIP tickets at INR 10,000 and V-VIP tickets at INR 25,000. Both VIP and V-VIP tickets were sold out within minutes and the standing tickets are expected to be run out today itself.

India face Nepal in their second group-stage game on September 4 at Kandy's Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and tickets for this match are priced from INR 830 to INR 4000.

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule:

30 AUG - PAKISTAN v NEPAL, MULTAN

31 AUG - BANGLADESH v SRI LANKA, KANDY

2 SEP - PAKISTAN v INDIA, KANDY

3 SEP - BANGLADESH v AFGHANISTAN, LAHORE

4 SEP - INDIA v NEPAL, KANDY

5 SEP - AFGHANISTAN v SRI LANKA, LAHORE

Asia Cup Super 4 fixtures:

6 SEP - A1 v B2, LAHORE

9 SEP - B1 v B2, COLOMBO

10 SEP - A1 v A2, COLOMBO

12 SEP - A2 v B1, COLOMBO

14 SEP - A1 v B1, COLOMBO

15 SEP - A2 v B2, COLOMBO

17 SEP - FINAL, COLOMBO

