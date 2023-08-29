Asia Cup 2023: India batter Virat Kohli eyes all-time record during tournament

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli will be chasing records in Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup is only around 24 hours away from getting underway. Designated hosts Pakistan will take on newcomers Nepal in the opening game in Multan while team India will start their campaign on September 2 in Pallekele against their arch-rivals. A lot of records are up for grabs in the tournament and Virat Kohli is not far away from making a few during the tournament. He is only 102 runs away from completing a massive 13000 runs in ODI cricket.

The former India skipper loves challenges and one such tough challenge would be to score multiple centuries in the upcoming Asia Cup. Kohli might be playing in the ODI Asia Cup for the first time since 2014 but the man has already scored three tons in 10 innings. He also smashed a ton in the T20 Asia Cup last year against Afghanistan which takes his total tally of centuries to four.

Sri Lanka's legendary cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya has most centuries in the history of Asia Cup having scored six of those. He is also the highest run-scorer in the Asian competition having amassed 1220 runs in 24 innings at an average of 53.04 with six tons and three fifties to his name. Kohli has a brilliant chance to go past Jayasuriya and will have to score three centuries in around five matches till the end of the Super Fours stage.

In terms of most runs, Kohli is also only 35 runs behind MS Dhoni to become the third most run-scorer for India in the ODI Asia Cup. Moreover, if he manages to score three tons in the upcoming tournament, the man can easily become the top run-scorer for India in the history of the 50-over Asian tournament as he needs 358 runs to go past Sachin Tendulkar who has scored 971 runs.

Most centuries in the history of Asia Cup Players Centuries scored Sanath Jayasuriya 6 Virat Kohli 4 (3 in ODIs and 1 in T20Is) Kumar Sangakkara 4 Shoaib Malik 3

Latest Cricket News