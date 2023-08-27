Sunday, August 27, 2023
     
Asia Cup 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming and telecast - all you need to know

The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup is set to begin on August 30 in Multan with the hosts Pakistan taking on Nepal in the opening game. This will be the first Asia Cup to be held in a hybrid model with four matches in Pakistan and remaining in Sri Lanka.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta New Delhi Updated on: August 27, 2023 17:39 IST
Image Source : AP India will take on Pakistan in their opening game of the Asia Cup

The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup is set to begin on Wednesday, August 30 with the six teams including India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. It is the first time that the tournament will be taking place in a hybrid model with four games set to take place in Pakistan while the remaining nine matches will be held in Sri Lanka, including the final in Colombo. 

While the Asia Cup holds tremendous importance, given it ascertains the best team in Asia, however, this tournament is more of a dress rehearsal for the bigger prize in October-November in India, the World Cup. Pakistan are heading into the event full of confidence having beaten Afghanistan 3-0 in the three-match ODI series, which took place in Sri Lanka only. Team India will arrive into the tournament unsure of the their batting order as their key players will be coming from injury after a long time but will hope to hit the ground running.

Here's all you need to know about Asia Cup 2023:

Full Schedule

India Tv - Asia Cup Schedule

Image Source : INDIA TVAsia Cup Schedule

Squads

Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

Travelling reserve: Sanju Samson

Nepal

Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Mousom Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Arjun Saud

Yet to be announced: Afghanistan, Sri Lanka

Live streaming and telecast details

All matches will have a 3 PM IST start apart from the four games that will take place in Pakistan. The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup will have a live telecast through the Star Sports network on TV. The live streaming of the continental tournament will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The tournament will be available to watch for free for mobile users.

