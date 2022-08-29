Asia Cup 2022: When is next India vs Pakistan match? Know details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam

India and Pakistan's first match in the Asia Cup 2022 ended with a nail-biting finish where clinched victory by five wickets.

Just after the match ended, fans in both countries are eagerly excited for the next meeting between the arch-rivals.

Here's all you need to know:

When is the next match of Team India?

India is set to face Hong Kong on 31st August.

When is the next match of Pakistan?

Pakistan will also face the third member of group A, Hong Kong on 2nd September.

Who are the members of Group A?

India

Pakistan

Hong Kong

When will be the next match of India vs Pakistan?

If India and Pakistan both end up in the top two of group A, then they will face each other on the 4th of September, Sunday.

What if all three teams win one match each?

In such a scenario, the Net Run Rate will be the deciding factor for the top two spots.

Can India and Pakistan meet in the final as well?

Yes, both teams can meet once again in the final.

Which teams are there in Group B?

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

Afghanistan

Schedule for matches from 27th August to 11th September:

27th August: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Venue - Dubai)

28th August: India vs Pakistan (Venue - Dubai)

30th August: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Venue- Sharjah)

31st August: India vs Hong Kong (Venue - Dubai)

1st September: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (Venue - Dubai)

2nd September: Pakistan vs Hong Kong (Venue- Sharjah)

3rd September: B1 vs B2 (Venue- Sharjah)

4th September: A1 vs A2 (Venue - Dubai)

6th September: A1 vs B1 (Venue - Dubai)

7th September: A2 vs B2 (Venue - Dubai)

8th September: A1 vs B2 (Venue - Dubai)

9th September: B1 vs A2 (Venue - Dubai)

11th September: FINAL (Venue - Dubai)

At what time will the matches begin in India?

All the matches will commence at 7.30 PM IST

