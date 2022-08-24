Asia Cup 2022: VVS Laxman named Interim Head Coach as Rahul Dravid tests COVID-19 positive

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER VVS Laxman | File Photo

VVS Laxman has been named as the interim Head Coach for Team India as Rahul Dravid tested COVID-19 positive before the team’s departure to the UAE.

"Mr VVS Laxman, Head Cricket, NCA will be the interim Head Coach for Team India (Senior Men) for the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2022, to be played in the UAE. Mr Laxman, who travelled with the Indian team that played the ODI series in Zimbabwe will oversee the team’s preparation in the absence of Mr Rahul Dravid, who tested positive for COVID-19 before the team’s departure to the UAE," said BCCI in a statement.

Dravid will join the team after being cleared by the BCCI Medical Staff. "Mr Dravid will join the team once he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI Medical Team." The statement went on to say that Laxman has caught up with the squad in Dubai.

"Mr Laxman has linked up with the squad in Dubai along with vice-captain Mr KL Rahul, Mr Deepak Hooda and Mr Avesh Khan, who travelled from Harare."

As far as India's recent tour of Zimbabwe is concerned, the men in blue steamrolled the hosts for an easy 3-0 win. India will start their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on August 28.

Latest Cricket News