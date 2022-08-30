Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli gifts his jersey to fellow Pakistan player, BCCI shares video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BCCI) India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli signs his jersey for Pakistan's Haris Rauf

Highlights This was Virat Kohli's 100th ODI

Virat Kohli scored 35 off 34 deliveries in this game

India now play Hong Kong on August 31, 2022

India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli, one of the icons of Indian cricket who comes across as a brash and aggressive player on the field has always respected the opposition when not competing. The former India captain looked extremely polite and friendly while speaking to his Pakistan contemporaries after the match that was played on August 28, 2022. India took on Pakistan in the first Group A match of the tournament and easily won by 5 wickets. After the match ended, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf was gifted a signed India T-shirt by Virat Kohli. The video was later tweeted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Sharing this moment on the microblogging site, the BCCI wrote "The match may be over but moments like these shine bright. A heartwarming gesture by Virat Kohli as he hands over a signed jersey to Pakistan's Haris Rauf post the #INDvPAK game".

Virat Kohli's 100th T20I for India

The recently concluded India-Pakistan match of the Asia Cup was Virat Kohli's 100th T20I. The former Indian skipper became the first Indian cricketer to play 100 matches in all three formats of the game. With just New Zealand's Ross Taylor ahead of him, Virat also is the second international player to play 100 matches in all three formats of the game. Kohli played a sublime inning of 35 off 34 deliveries but it was Hardik Pandya who powered India to victory with his brutal hitting prowess.

Before this game, both the teams had met each other at the training nets and had exchanged their good wishes ahead of the marquee clash that was played on August 28, 2022. Virat Kohli, in particular, was seen spending some time with Pakistan captain Babar Azam and fast bowler Shaheen Afridi who missed the tournament due to a knee injury.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Latest Cricket News