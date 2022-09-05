Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli backs Arshdeep, shares anecdote of his career-threatening mistake

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Virat Kohli backs Arshdeep and shared an incident of his career-threatening mistake

Asia Cup 2022: After Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh dropped a simple catch of Pakistani batter Asif Ali, fans have taken to social media in anger to troll and abuse the left-arm seamer. Social media posts have galore against the left-arm seamer and some users have even termed him an 'anti-nationalist'. But as the 23-year-old Arshdeep faces abuse and criticism, several cricketers and users have come in support of him.

One such cricketer is former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who opened up on the incident in a post-match press conference. Virat Kohli said that the Super fours' game against Pakistan was a big game and anyone under pressure can commit mistakes.

"Anyone can commit mistakes under pressure. It was a big match, and the situation was a bit tight,” Kohli said in the press conference. He also threw light on an incident where he made a mistake in an India- Pakistan game after which he thought his career would get over.

ALSO READ I IND vs PAK: Arshdeep Singh gets support from cricket fans amidst memes & abusive trolling during Asia Cup 2022

"I remember when I was playing my first Champions Trophy game against Pakistan, and I played a very poor shot off Shahid Afridi’s bowling. I kept looking at the ceiling till 5 in the morning. I couldn’t sleep. I thought it would be the end of my career and I would never get another chance," Virat Kohli added.

Virat also said that senior players and the team management back the players in these situations which helps them to stay in good space. "But there are senior players around you. We’ll come together again for the next match. So, it’s all about learning in a good environment and when a similar situation arrives again, you look forward to being in that situation again and be ready for it," the 33-year-old Kohli said.

He also credited the team management and the skipper for making a good environment in which players learn.

Arshdeep dropped the catch in the 18th over of Ravi Bishnoi's over when Asif Ali top-edged one ball that came to him at short third man. Though the catch was expensive, Arshdeep bowled a few tight deliveries in the final over to keep the men in blue in the game. With seven runs needed off the final six balls, Arshdeep bowled some on-target yorker deliveries and sent Asif Ali back to the hut on the fourth ball. But it was not enough as Pakistan sealed the game on the second last ball by five wickets. India next plays Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Latest Cricket News