Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli@100, Indian legend braces himself for marquee tournament as he goes big in nets

IND vs PAK: The mother of all clashes and that rivalry that invokes all kinds of passion, the Asia Cup is just 2 days away. The marquee tournament that is being played in the United Arab Emirates will kickstart on August 27, 2022. The first will be played between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, but as of now, the entire focus remains on the India and Pakistan clash that will take place at the Dubai International Stadium on August 28, 2022. It is the same venue where India locked horns with Pakistan last year in the ICC T20I World Cup which they eventually lost. The scars might be fresh in the mind of the Blue brigade and now they will look to return the favor to their arch-rivals Pakistan.

Amidst everything happening, there is a huge spotlight looming over former India captain Virat Kohli who certainly hasn't been in a good run. Virat Kohli's last international century came in November 2019 and since then it seems as if he is not the same batsman anymore. The Indian batter seems completely out of touch and India will desperately want him to come back to form and contribute to India's winning ways. Not only the Asia Cup, but India also has a T20I World Cup to play in Australia later this year.

Team India has landed in the United Arab Emirates and has started getting into the groove ahead of their clash against Australia. The spotlight was focused especially on Virat and his manner of batting in the nets. Virat Kohli was spotted batting like a beast, the kind of run he was in the year 2016. Virat was spotted hitting the long ball and decimating his teammates such as Ravindra Jadeja and R. Ashwin in the net session.

Virat Kohli meets Babar Azam:

Two of the greatest batsmen of our generation. Virat Kohli and Babar Azam might be fierce competitors on the field but off the field, both batsmen share a great camaraderie. A few days back, Babar had posted a tweet for Virat Kohli that garnered eyeballs and the Pakistan skipper was appreciated highly for his sportsmanship. Yesterday, Babar Azam met Virt Kohli while team India was practicing and it was a sight to behold seeing the two greatest players of our generation in the same frame.

