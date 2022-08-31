Asia Cup 2022: Top 3 Indian players to watch out for vs Hong Kong

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Top 3 players to watch out for India vs Hong Kong.

Asia Cup 2022: The men in blue are off to a fantastic start in the Asia Cup. It was redemption for India, and well, agony for Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma and company will now face Hong Kong in a much less hyped match, but with the prospect of facing Pakistan again, and an eye on the trophy, India would want to be clear with their plans.

Here are the top 3 players from the Indian Contingent to watch out for.

Virat Kohli

To start with, Virat Kohli will again be under the scanner. Say what you like, but the eyes don't lie. Kohli looked motivated vs Pakistan, made a well-crafted 35, but got out playing a false shot. Hong Kong bowlers will present a much lesser challenge to him and it may as well be a perfect opportunity for him to get back to his best.

KL Rahul

Ever Since Rahul returned to the Indian team, he has looked rusty. Well, that's quite understandable for someone coming in from a long layoff. But with someone like Rishabh Pant waiting in the wings, Rahul would want to make this innings count.

We didn't get to see much of him in the Asia Cup opener, so when he takes the field vs Hong Kong, all eyes will be on him.

Dinesh Karthik

Coming to Dinesh Karthik, the team management made a massive statement by picking him over Pant. They clearly see the value in him as a power finisher at number 6 or 7, and he too has justified that faith to some extent. But, he would like to make his case even stronger by putting in a power-packed performance vs Hong Kong.

