Asia Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav shatters 4-years-old Rohit Sharma record | READ

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Suryakumar Yadav has shattered Rohit Sharma's 4-years-old long standing record

Highlights India lost to Sri Lanka in their second Super 4s clash

Suryakumar Yadav scored 34 runs off 29 deliveries in this particular match

India will now face Afghanistan on September 8, 2022

Asia Cup 2022: Team India is on the cusp of an exit from the ongoing multi-nation cricketing event. They have registered their second consecutive loss in the Super 4s stage. Defending champions had to face a crushing defeat at the hands of neighbors Sri Lanka and they now find themselves in a rough spot. Despite this crushing defeat, Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has managed to create a record for himself. The 31-year-old batter from Mumbai now holds the record for hitting the most number of sixes in a calendar year. The Mumbai Indians batsman has now shattered a long-standing record of his skipper.

Suryakumar Yadav hit only one six against Sri Lanka and raced ahead of his Mumbai Indians and India captain Rohit Sharma. Suryakumar Yadav who has continued to be in red-hot form could not have a great impact on the game and ended up scoring only 34 off 29 deliveries. Rohit and Surya stitched together a crucial partnership of 97 runs from 58 deliveries.

SKY has smashed a total of 32 sixes so far this year. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma hit a total of 31 sixes in 2018 along with his partner Shikhar Dhawan who ended up hitting 25 sixes in the same calendar year. Virat Kohli holds the fourth position on this list with 23 sixes which he struck in the year 2019.

Most T20I sixes in a calendar year

Suryakumar Yadav: 32 (2022)

Rohit Sharma: 31 (2018)

Shikhar Dhawan: 25 (2018)

Virat Kohli: 23 (2019)

Rohit Sharma: 21 (2021)

Image Source : INDIA TVMost number of T20I sixes by Indian batsmen in a calendar year

Indian batsmen with the most number of T20I sixes in 2022

Suryakumar Yadav: 32 sixes in 16 matches

Rohit Sharma: 21 sixes in 17 matches

Ishan Kishan: 16 sixes in 14 matches

Hardik Pandya: 16 sixes in 16 matches

Deepak Hooda: 13 sixes in 8 matches

Latest Cricket News