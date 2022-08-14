Asia Cup 2022: Squad details of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER A total of six teams, divided into two groups will take part in the tournament.

There are about two weeks left for the T20 cricket war between the Asian teams to begin. A total of six teams, divided into two groups will take part in the tournament.India and Pakistan are in Group A, and the third team will join it after winning the qualifiers. On the other hand, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are in Group B.

As of now, only India, Pakistan and Bangladesh have announced their squads. Here are the complete squad details.

India

Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standbys: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan

Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmood, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehdi Hasan Miraj, Parvey Hossain, Emon, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed

Schedule for matches from 27th August to 11th September:

27th August: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Venue - Dubai)

28th August: India vs Pakistan (Venue - Dubai)

30th August: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Venue- Sharjah)

31st August: India vs Qualifier (Venue - Dubai)

1st September: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (Venue - Dubai)

2nd September: Pakistan vs Qualifier (Venue- Sharjah)

3rd September: B1 vs B2 (Venue- Sharjah)

4th September: A1 vs A2 (Venue - Dubai)

6th September: A1 vs B1 (Venue - Dubai)

7th September: A2 vs B2 (Venue - Dubai)

8th September: A1 vs B2 (Venue - Dubai)

9th September: B1 vs A2 (Venue - Dubai)

11th September: FINAL (Venue - Dubai)

At what time will the matches begin in India?

All the matches will commence at 7.30 PM IST

Earlier, the Asia Cup was scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka. However, amidst the political unrest in the country, the Asia Cup was shifted from the island nation to UAE. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that the board will not be in a position to host the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup.

