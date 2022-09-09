Follow us on Image Source : SRI LANKA CRICKET Team Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2022, SL vs PAK: Live streaming details; When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan on TV, online

Here are all the details: ​

When is the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan match?

At what time will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan match start in India?

The match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan is on 9th September, Friday.

The match will start at 7:30 PM in India.

Where will be the SL vs PAK match telecasted on TV in India?

The match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where will be the SL vs PAK streamed online in India?

The match can be watched online on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.

What is the venue of the SL vs PAK match?

The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What are the squads of both teams?

Team Sri Lanka:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

Team Pakistan:

Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali

