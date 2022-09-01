Asia Cup 2022, SL vs BAN: Live streaming details; When and where to watch SL vs Bangladesh on TV, online

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SL vs BAN: Live Streaming Details.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are all set to take on each other in a knockout clash on Thursday.

Afghanistan's onslaught on both teams meant that they became the first team to reach the Super 4s from Group B. The Afghan boys defeated Sri Lanka by 8 wickets and then triumphed Bangladesh by 7 wickets. They have turned out to be a dark horse of the tournament and will pose a great challenge to India and Pakistan from Group A.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Live Streaming Details

When is Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match?

The match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is on 31st August 2022, Sunday.

At what time will Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match start in India?

The match will start at 7:30 PM in India.

Where will be the SL vs BAN match telecasted on TV in India?

The match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where will be the SL vs BAN streamed online in India?

The match can be watched online on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.

Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara

Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon

