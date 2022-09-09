Asia Cup 2022: ‘You will always be remembered as the greatest in the history of cricket: Shoaib Akhtar

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has heaped praise on Virat Kohli after he ended his drought of more than two years for an international hundred. According to Akhtar, Virat will be remembered as one of the greatest cricketers of all time as he went through a tough patch. Speaking on his Youtube channel, Akhtar also spoke about the role of his wife Anushka, who played a key role in Virat’s tough time during the last couple of years.

“Congratulations to you, Virat Kohli, you are a man of great nerve. Keep growing and you are a very good person. You always support the truth and that’s why nothing bad will happen to you at the end remember, you will always be remembered as the greatest in the history of cricket," Akhtar said on his Youtube channel.

The former cricketer further added about the role of his wife Anushka who stood by his side during the tough period. Anushka was seen accompanying the former India captain whenever he was with team India. During the tough period, Virat relinquished his captaincy from Test format and T20I format while he was sacked as the captain of the ODI side prior to the South Africa tour in January.

“Virat Kohli stated in his post-match interview that ‘she’s seen the worst side of me’, vo apni begum ke baare me baat kar rahe the (He was talking about his wife). Hats off to Anushka Sharma, well done! You are an iron-lady and he is the man made with steel, Mr. Virat Kohli," said Akhtar on his Youtube channel.

India end on High

Virat ended his barren run of form after he came up to open the innings in Rohit Sharma’s absence. He remained unbeaten with a score of 122 off 61 deliveries. He along with Rahul put together an opening stand of 119 runs. India won the match by 101 runs, but having lost to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super Four their campaign came to an end.

