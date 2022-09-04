Asia Cup 2022: Sharjah Cricket Stadium creates history as Sri Lanka defeats Afghanistan in a freak chase

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@SHARJAHSTADIUM) A glance of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium

SL vs AFG: As the Super 4 matches are in full swing, the action is expected as the Asia Cup with top Asian teams having a go at each other. Just like the group stage matches, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka kickstarted the proceedings for the Super 4 stage of the marquee tournament. Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lankan team who gained all the positive momentum after beating Bangladesh in the final group stage match redeemed themselves against the Afghanistan side. The Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan side had defeated Sri Lanka by a margin of 8 wickets in the opening game of the Asia Cup but now, Sri Lanka has returned the favor. Afghanistan failed to defend 176 runs and as a result, Sri Lanka has now registered the record for the highest run chase at this particular venue.

Not just Sri Lanka, but the cricketing venue itself made a historic record. The legendary Sharjah stadium which is famous for many Indo-Pak encounters has now registered the record of hosting the most number of international matches. This record so far was held by the Sydney Cricket Ground, but owing to the clash between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on September 3, 2022, Sharjah has raced ahead. This was the 281st match to be played at this venue.

The Sharjah Cricket stadium which was built in the 80s has a seating capacity of 16000 people. The relationship between this legendary stadium and Asia Cup dates back to the year 1984 as it was the host to the first Asia Cup Final. India won the inaugural Asia Cup under the leadership of Sunil Gavaskar. This cricket stadium has mostly hosted white-ball matches and for many years has remained the home ground of the Afghanistan cricket team. Co-hosts of IPL 2021 and the ICC T20I World Cup 2021, the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been witness to 244 ODIs, 28 T20Is, and 9 Test matches. On the contrary, the Sydney Cricket Ground has hosted 159 ODIs, 110 Tests, and 11 T20Is.

Most matches hosted by International Stadiums

281: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

280: Sydney Cricket Ground

278: Melbourne Cricket Ground

237: Harare Sports Club

221: Lord's Cricket Ground

