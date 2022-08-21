Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma set to make this record as soon as India vs Pakistan match begins

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Skipper Rohit Sharma in action

Asia Cup 2022: In the 15th edition of the Asia Cup the arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face each other on the 28th of August.

As soon as the match will begin, Indian captain, Rohit Sharma will register a record in his name. The Hitman will become the first Indian cricketer to play in seven consecutive Asia Cups. He has played this tournament six times so far and has represented Team India in 26 matches.

Also Read: From most successful team in history of Asia Cup to most successful player, here's everything you need to know

India has won lifted the Asia Cup trophy the maximum number of times. The previous title was won by the Indian team in 2018 under the captaincy of Rohit.

Rohit will also eye another record which is registered by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar is the highest run scorer in the Asia Cup among Indian players and Rohit has a chance to overtake him.

Tendulkar has scored 971 runs in 21 innings of the Asia Cup at an average of over 51, including two centuries and seven half-centuries. On the other hand, Rohit has scored 883 runs in 26 innings so far.

He is also the second highest run-scorer for India in the tournament. In the 2018 Asia Cup, Rohit performed brilliantly and scored 317 runs in five innings. This also included his one century against Pakistan.

When it comes to former India captain Virat Kohli, he is the third highest run-scorer for India in the history of the tournament. He has scored 766 runs in 14 innings of this tournament at an average of 63.83. Virat is also the only Indian player to score three centuries in the Asia Cup.

India full squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standbys: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan full squad: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed,Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi to miss tournament, know detail

Latest Cricket News