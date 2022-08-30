Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma has sights set on this Virat Kohli record | READ

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma in action

Highlights India will play their next match against Hong Kong

India won the match by 5 wickets

Rohit Sharma has won 30 T20I matches in his captaincy

Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma and co. are off to a great start in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 which is being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). India's win over Pakistan on August 28, 2022, has added a new feather to Rohit's hat and has improved his captaincy recorded just by a notch. The victory over men in green has made Rohit Sharma the only captain to win a T20I against Pakistan apart from the legendary MS Dhoni. India will play their next match on Wednesday in this muti-nation cricketing tournament. Team India will face Hong Kong next who are stationed in Group A along with Pakistan.

Image Source : PTITeam India in a match against Pakistan on August 28, 2022

India will have its eyes set on this match as a victory against Hong Kong will seal its spot in the Super 4 round. The match against Hong Kong will be an important one for team India in many aspects. Team Hong Kong, comparatively is a weaker cricketing team by Rohit Sharma and especially KL Rahul will be looking at this contest as an opportunity to get their rhythm back. This group match also brings a chance for Rohit Sharma to race ahead of Virat Kohli.

Image Source : PTIRohit and Virat in action in Asia Cup 2022

Eyeing the Virat record:

As of today, the legendary MS Dhoni has the record of winning the most number of T20I matches as a captain for team India. The former India skipper and wicketkeeper-batsman have led India in 72 T20Is and have won 41 out of them. India under Dhoni's leadership lost 28 T20Is. On the other hand, there is Virat Kohli who leads team India in 50 T20I matches and has won 30 out of them. Rohit Sharma has now equaled Virat's record with a win over Pakistan and will be eyeing to win another game to race ahead of him.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

