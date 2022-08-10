Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma and manifestation of dreams | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma in a press conference after IND vs ENG T20I match

Asia Cup 2022| It is time for the Asia Cup to begin yet again where the world will be witness to the subcontinent's finest cricketing talent who will go head to head out with each other to clinch the fables Asia Cup glory. The last Asia Cup was played in 2018 and India are the defending Champions this time around. With too much cricket going around, people often forget that Rohit Sharma had led India to victory in the multi-nation tournament. Similar to this time, the last Asia Cup was also contested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Last time when India had played the event, Virat Kohli was the full-time captain of team India in all the three formats but had opted out from participating in the contest. In his absence, Rohit was handed over the reins of the Indian team and he did a rather splendid job by leading them to a title victory.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, riding high on the back of his 5 IPL titles had always been the contender of India's captaincy, but somehow Virat Kohli's presence and his aura in the team never let Rohit rise higher in the ranks. Team India had a terrible World T20I in 2021 as they were knocked out in the league stage itself which drew massive criticism from all around the world and cricket experts. This caused a major shift change in Indian cricket and Rohit Sharma was finally handed over Indian team's captaincy after Virat Kohli stepped down.

Back in 2018, India clashed with Bangladesh in the finals and defeated them by 3 wickets and no balls to spare. Rohit Sharma was elated by the performance of the Indian side and he heaped praises on his wards. Later when Rohit attended a press conference, a journalist asked him about his views on captaining the India time full-time. As Rohit Sharma's personality goes, he sat back, gave a gleaming smile and here is what he replied.

https://www.indiatvnews.com/video/cricket-ki-baat/i-am-ready-for-captaincy-says-rohit-sharma-after-asia-cup-triumph-466713

Team India's squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Backups: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Axar Patel.

