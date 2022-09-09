Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Here's everything you need to about the venue - Pitch report, records

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dubai International Cricket Stadium | File Photo

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are all set to take on one another in what will be a perfect practice before the all-important final on Sunday, 11 September.

Both teams are high on confidence and the matchup promises to be an absolute cracker. Before we deep dive into the contest, here is everything you need to know about the venue - Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pitch Report

The Dubai pitch has been good for batting throughout the tournament, though it gets better as the game progresses. The ball should come on to the bat nicely, and spinners might just be able to turn the ball a little.

Will Toss Matter?

Whoever wins the toss might want to bowl first and have a target in mind. Historically the ground has favoured those chasing. Out of 81 matches played at this venue, 44 were won by the team chasing and 36 by the team batting first.

Basic Stats

Total matches: 81

Matches won batting first: 36

Matches won bowling first: 44

Average Stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 144

Average 2nd Inns scores: 127

Score Stats

The highest total recorded: 212/2 by IND vs AFG

Lowest total recorded: 55/10 ) by WI vs ENG

The highest score chased: 184/8 by SL vs BAN

Lowest score defended: 134/7 by OMAN vs HK

Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Haider Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani

