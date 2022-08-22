Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan names 22-year-old Mohammad Hasnain as Shaheen Afridi's replacement

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Mohammad Hasnain in action

Asia Cup 2022: After Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of Team Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup, the PCB has named fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain as his replacement.

Afridi was suggested rest for 4-6 weeks by his medical team, and along with the Asia Cup, he will also miss Pakistan's upcoming series against England.

The 22-year-old Hasnain has played eight ODIs and has taken 12 wickets at an average of 37.91, so far. He has also taken a five-wicket haul once. In T20Is, Hasnain has taken 17 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 30.70. His best performance in the shortest format is 3/37.

Hasnain played his last match against West Indies in December last year. Since then he has been out of the team. However, he is currently representing the Oval Invincibles in the Hundred competition in England and will join the Pakistan team in the UAE.

The 2022 edition of the Asia Cup is being organized after four years. This tournament will be played in the UAE for the second time in a row. The main round matches will start on 27 August and the final will be played on 11 September.

The first encounter between India and Pakistan is scheduled for the 28th of August. Both the teams are part of Group A and will play each other in a round robin match.

This Indo-Pak clash will happen after almost a year. Earlier, both the teams played against each other in the T20 World Cup in 2021 last year. In this match, with the help of a bowling spell from Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan defeated the Indian team by 10 wickets.

Pakistan full squad for Asia Cup:

Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed,Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Husnain.

