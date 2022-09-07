Asia Cup 2022, PAK vs AFG: When and where to watch the arch-rivals clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammad Rizwan in action

Asia Cup 2022, PAK vs AFG: The Babar Azam-led team Pakistan looks in great form as of now. Their victory against India might have done them loads of good and it will be interesting to see if they can continue their dominant run going into the crucial stages of the tournament. The boys in green displayed some sheer tactical versatility that completely derailed India and its plans. The equation of Super 4s is such that if Pakistan manages to defeat arch-rivals Afghanistan, they will knock India out of the tournament.

On the other hand, there is the Mohammad Nabi-led team Afghanistan, who are coming off a dismal performance against Sri Lanka. Team Afghanistan was enjoying their undisputed run before they headed into the Super 4 stage of the ongoing multi-nation tournament. Afghanistan will have a lot riding on their backs as this is a must-win game for them. To Afghanistan's relief, they will be coming into this match with more experience than Pakistan of playing one game extra at Sharjah.

Here is how the match can be watched:

When is Pakistan vs Afghanistan clash?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will be played on September 7, 2022

What is the venue for Pakistan vs Afghanistan game?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium

What is the scheduled start time for Pakistan vs Afghanistan game?

The scheduled start time for this encounter is 7:30 pm IST

Where can the match be watched on television?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan match can be watched on Star Sports network in India

Where will the match be streamed live?

The match can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar

What are the squads for both teams?

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari. Standby: Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmed, Sharafuddin Ashraf.

Latest Cricket News