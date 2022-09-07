Asia Cup 2022, PAK vs AFG: Pakistan won the toss, invite Afghanistan to bat

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@THEREALPCB) Babar Azam and Mohammad Nabi at the toss

Asia Cup 2022, PAK vs AFG: The Babar Azam-led team Pakistan has been in great touch in this edition of the Asia Cup. Their recent victory against India certainly might have done them loads of good and it will be interesting to see if they can continue their dominant run going into the crucial stages of the tournament. The boys in green displayed some sheer tactical versatility that completely derailed India and its plans. The equation of Super 4s is such that if Pakistan manages to defeat arch-rivals Afghanistan, they will knock India out of the tournament.

On the other hand, there is the Mohammad Nabi-led team Afghanistan, who are coming off a dismal performance against Sri Lanka. Team Afghanistan was enjoying their undisputed run before they headed into the Super 4 stage of the ongoing multi-nation tournament. Afghanistan will have a lot riding on their backs as this is a must-win game for them. To Afghanistan's relief, they will be coming into this match with more experience than Pakistan of playing one game extra at Sharjah.

Pakistan has won the toss and they have decided to field first. The Indian team will firmly have their eyes on this riveting contest. Babar Azam opened up on the impact that the toss will have and also addressed the dew factor. The Pakistan skipper then emphasized upon picking early wickets and restraining the opposition. Pakistan is right now looking like a very calm and composed outfit and they surely will want to win today's encounter and solidify their claim to the finals.

On the other hand, Mohammad Nabi was very candid about how he wanted to bowl first too and admitted that his side expects the dew to settle in the later half of the game which will make batting easy for the opposition. The Afghanistan captain also said that they are looking to go out all guns blazing and registering a huge total. Afghanistan and Pakistan has always been a very tough encounter, but this time around, the Indian fans too will wait in anticipation as this game holds the keys to India's fortunes

Afghanistan XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

