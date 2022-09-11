Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan surpasses Virat Kohli to become leading run-scorer in tournament

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan overtook India's star batter Kohli to become the leading run-scorer of the 2022 Asia Cup.

Kohli who smashed his 71st century after 1020 days, was leading the list of leading run-scorers. However, Rizwan surpassed him in the final against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

In the match, Rizwan scored 55 runs off 49 deliveries. He hit four boundaries and a six before getting dismissed by Hasaranga.

While Rizwan scored 281 runs from six matches with the highest score of 78 runs, Kohli scored 276 runs in five matches with the highest score of 122.

Following is the list of the top 5 run-scorers of Asia Cup 2022:

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 281 runs

Virat Kohli (India) - 276 runs

Ibrahim Zadran(Afghanistan) - 196 runs

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka) - 191 runs

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka) - 165 runs

In the final clash, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl. Sri Lanka set a target of 171 runs. Pakistan's batting line-up kept struggling and they kept on losing wickets. Sri Lanka ended up winning the tournament. They lifted the trophy for the first time since 2014.

Latest Cricket News