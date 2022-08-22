Asia Cup 2022: Losing Afridi is big setback: Pakistan head coach Saqlain

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shaheen Afridi in action

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq said injured Shaheen Shah Afridi's absence in the upcoming Asia Cup is a "big setback". However, he backed his bowlers to deliver positive performances in the tournament.

Saqlain backed Nassem Shah to perform in the Asia Cup after the right-arm pacer's brilliant bowling in the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands.

"Obviously, losing Shaheen is a big setback to us before the tournament and for the England series because he is someone who has proven himself at the top level and done well against the best batsmen," Saqlain said.

"It is never easy to replace a player like Shaheen because of his quality but the resources we have are good and we are backing them to deliver for us, he added.

"Naseem, I see him as a star in the making because of the control, aggression, attitude and execution he has displayed in his bowling. He has been very impressive for us." Saqlain said.

"He (Naseem) changed the course of the match and the other bowlers supported him well.

"His (Afridi's) injury is unfortunate but we are hoping he recovers soon as we have important cricket coming up."

Pakistan selectors named 22-year-old Mohammad Hasnain as a replacement for Afridi for the Asia Cup.

Saqlain, a former Test off-spinner, said overall Pakistan had a compact bowling attack capable of doing well against all teams.

"We are covered in all bases and though the fast bowlers are not that experienced, but they have plenty of confidence and spirit."

Asked about criticism over team selection issues, Saqlain expressed, "Performance is something which can happen or not happen but we look at the attitude, hard work in the nets, mental approach and a player's work ethic before deciding to play him."

Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed,Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain.

(Inputs from PTI)

