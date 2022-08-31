Asia Cup 2022: Kapil Dev has his say on Virat Kohli and his form | READ

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kapil Dev backs Virat Kohli

IND vs HK: Virat Kohli marked his return to international cricket when he took the field against Pakistan on August 28, 2022. The Former India captain scored 35 off 34 deliveries and looked in some good touch. In his brief innings, Kohli smashed 3 boundaries and 1 six. Virat Kohli was the joint top scorer with Ravindra Jadeja who scored 35 runs. On the other hand, it was Hardik Pandya who scored 33 off 17 deliveries and garnered all the eyeballs.

Virat's return to form?

Times might be timid for Virat Kohli but he has still managed to strike a chord with former India player, the great Kapil Dev. The former India captain has praised Virat and has said that he looked in great touch against Pakistan. Kapil has also vouched for the fact that Virat will soon return to form and he is just one big knock away from registering a turnaround in his career that is looking pretty bleak at the moment. The great Kapil Dev further added that "I felt pretty good to see Virat in that kind of touch. He played a few impactful shots and I hope that he continues to work towards it. He was certainly fortunate with that dropped catch, but as of now, he has shown glimpses of his return and that matters".

Kapil lauds Virat's attitude:

The first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev showered praises on Kohli and said that he is in awe of Virat's attitude and has always expressed it since he started playing. Kapil Dev further added that Virat's attitude makes him the standout player.

Kapil Dev is sure of Virat's return to form:

Not only just praises, but the great one had a few suggestions for Virat too. Kapil said that Virat needs to understand that he represents the entire country and that is a big responsibility one can have on his / her shoulders.

The former India captain, Virat Kohli has been struggling for the past few years now and has been facing the heat of criticism. It has been more than 1000 years that he hasn't scored an international century. Virat Kohli has just played 5 T20I matches this year and has scored 116 runs at an average of 23.

