Asia Cup 2022: India captain Rohit Sharma scores record-shattering 12 against Pakistan | READ

IND vs PAK: Team India has started on a winning note in the ongoing Asia Cup which is being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The number one ranked T20I side in the world, team India defeated the number 3 ranked team Pakistan by a margin of 5 wickets. When these two teams met in the ICC T20I World Cup which was played in 2021, Pakistan had inflicted a 10-wicket loss on India and the men in blue have now returned the favor. In the opening match of group A, skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to field first.

India's pace battery which includes the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, and Hardik Pandya were spot on with their game plans and did not let Pakistan accelerate at any given point in time. The boys in green kept on struggling and somehow managed to score 147. Team India chased this target down with 5 wickets remaining.

The men in blue had high hopes pinned on openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. Unfortunately, Rahul got an absolute jaffa from debutant Naseem Shah that sent him packing to the Pavillion with Rohit at the other hand. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma too couldn't contribute much with his bat and scored 12 off 18 deliveries. Pakistan bowlers were extremely tight with their lines and lengths and this made Rohit uncomfortable to no end. The Indian skipper tried to break free but in the process perished at the hands of Mohammad Nawaz.

The Mumbai Indian stalwart has now made a new world record with his 12 runs and has become the batsman with the highest number of T20I runs in international cricket. Rohit surpassed Martin Guptill's 3497 T20I runs. Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is comfortably stationed at the third position with 3343 runs and is followed by Paul Stirling and Aaron Finch with 3011 and 2855 runs respectively.

Top 5 cricketers with highest T20I runs:

Rohit Sharma: 3499 runs in 133 matches at an average of 32.10

Martin Guptill: 3497 runs in 121 matches at an average of 31.79

Virat Kohli: 3343 runs in 100 matches at an average of 49.89

Paul Stirling: 3011 runs in 114 matches at an average of 28.67

Aaron Finch: 2855 runs in 92 matches at an average of 35.24

As far as scoring big for India is considered, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have firmly mentioned their top spot. KL Rahul is placed at the third spot and is followed by Shikhar Dhawan and former India captain MS Dhoni who are in the third and fourth spots respectively

Top 5 Indian cricketers with highest T20I runs:

Rohit Sharma: 3499 runs in 133 matches at an average of 32.10

Virat Kohli: 3343 runs in 100 matches at an average of 49.89

KL Rahul: 1831 runs in 57 matches at an average of 39.80

Shikhar Dhawan: 1759 runs in 68 matches at an average of 27.92

MS Dhoni: 161 7runs in 98 matches at an average of 37.60

As far as the Indian skipper's T20I career goes, Rohit has a career strike rate of 139.73 and has scored his T20I runs at an average of 32.10

