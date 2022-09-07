Asia Cup 2022: India can still qualify for the finals | Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The conundrum around India's qualification

Highlights India lost to Pakistan by a margin of 5 wickets in their first Super 4 encounter

Sri Lanka defeated Indi in their second Super 4 encounter

India will now face Afghanistan on September 8, 2022

IND vs SL: Team India currently finds itself in a spot of bother. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team was extremely dominant in the group stage of the ongoing tournament but as of now, it feels as if their campaign has derailed and their fate rests on the outcomes of other teams. Defending champions India have now lost two out of their three Super 4 games. They had to face a crushing defeat against Pakistan on August 4, 2022, in their first Super 4 game. Coming into the second game, they had braced themselves against the Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lankan team but matters got even worse.

India had posted a decent total of 174 for Sri Lanka to chase down. Little did they know that their neighbors will chase it down with one ball to go and with six wickets in hand. As the format of Super 4 has it, teams will have to win 2 out of their 3 games to qualify for the final, but this as of now seems a distant dream for team India. The men in blue are the defending champions of the Asian title and were being touted as one of the favorites to lift the cup. As of now, things do look dismal for Indians but certainly, their cause isn't lost.

Here is how the Indian team, defying all odds might just make it through to the Asia Cup 2022 finals.

Scenario 1: Pakistan loses the next two encounters

Babar Azam-led Pakistan team registered a thumping victory by 5 wickets over India in their Super 4 game. With one victory to their name, they still have the upper hand. They will now face Sri Lanka and their arch-rivals Afghanistan in their next two games. If Sri Lanka and Afghanistan both manage to defeat Pakistan, things in hindsight can get better for team India and they just might be in with a qualification chance.

Scenario 2: India defeats Afghanistan

This scenario is completely dependent on what Pakistan chooses to do with its matches. If Pakistan wins one of their last two encounters, India will go crashing out of the tournament. On the contrary, if things go India's way and the Babar Azam-led side lose both their matches, India in any given condition will have to defeat Afghanistan by a healthy margin, a margin that as of now remains unclear.

