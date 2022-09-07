Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma equals Virat Kohli's unique record | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma celebrate series victory

Highlights Sri Lanka defeated India by 6 wickets

Rohit Sharma scored 72 runs off 41 deliveries

Virat Kohli was dismissed on a 4 ball duck

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma-led team India had to suffer a major upset in the ongoing Asia Cup. In their second match of the Super 4s, India was defeated by the Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lankan team. Defending champions Team India were touted to be the favorites of this clash, but their neighbors have completely turned around the tables for them. The Indian team as of now finds itself in turmoil as they have inched extremely close to the possibility of being eliminated from the tournament.

The men in blue were heavily criticized for the playing combination that they chose to field against Sri Lanka. India went in with three seamers and two spinners. They didn't even bother to select a sixth bowler who could've made vital contributions to the game. Sri Lanka, before they walked into this game had already defeated Bangladesh and Afghanistan in two spectacular run chases and this time was no different.

Team India has asked Sri Lanka to chase a decent total of 174. The Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lankan team got off to a flyer as they had amassed over 90 runs in 9 overs. With few minor hiccups on their way, Sri Lanka comfortably chased this total down which left India stunned. While India was batting, problems were plenty for the team as nobody else apart from the skipper Rohit Sharma contributed. The skipper led from the front and scored a sublime 72 off 41 deliveries and in the process equaled a record that was set by former India skipper Virat Kohli.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESVirat Kohli in Asia Cup 2022

Before this match, Virat Kohli held the record of having the most 50+ scores in the T20I format. The former India skipper was lauded from all corners of the cricketing fraternity owing to his spectacular show against Pakistan in the first Super 4 game, but to his dismay, he just could not get going and was dismissed on a 4-ball duck. On the other hand, Rohit who was stranded at the other end helplessly watched the wickets tumble. He took the onus upon himself to up the ante and attacked Sri Lanka with all the class and quality that he has as a batsman. Rohit Sharma, courtesy of his sublime batting against Sri Lanka has now equaled the record set by Virat and as of now both of them have scored 50+ runs in an innings 32 times.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESRohit Sharma in Asia Cup

India has nothing to lose as of now and they will want to defeat Afghanistan in the final Super 4 game because their fate rests in the hands of other teams.

Latest Cricket News