Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: Key Players who can turn the tide in Sri Lanka's favour

SL vs IND: Sri Lanka will lock horns against India at the Dubai International Stadium in the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup on Tuesday, September 6. The Lankan lions had a great outing in their previous match as they defeated the dark horses in Afghanistan by 4 wickets. It was redemption for Sri Lanka as Afghanistan had beaten them in the group stage clash earlier on August 27. But Sri Lanka has bounced back stronger since their first game defeat in the Asia Cup and has won the next two games. Now as they take on heavyweight India, their players need to be on the top of their game to beat the tournament favourites.

Key players who can turn the tables in Sri Lanka's way:

Sri Lanka has gotten help from contributions from most of their players. Both wins have come in situations where most of their players have contributed. Some of the players which shall be on your watchlist are:

Kusal Mendis

The right-handed opening batsman has been in sublime touch in the previous two outings, having scored 60 off 37 balls against Bangladesh and 36 off 19 balls against Afghanistan. His T20I batting statistics suggest he starts steadily but can be dangerous when the innings proceed.

Image Source : INDIA TVKusal Mendis in T20Is

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Bhanuka Rajapaksa is a strong middle-order batsman having abilities to hit the ball hard. He played an important knock of 31 off 14 against Afghanistan in the previous match in a tough situation. Rajapaksa's career strike rate in the shortest format of the game suggests he can help Sri Lanka to finish strong.

Image Source : INDIA TVBhanuka Rajapaksa in T20Is

Dasun Shanaka

The Sri-Lankan captain anchored the innings in his team's win over Bangladesh. He scored a match-defining 45 off 33 to inch Sri Lanka closer to the win. Also, his medium pace can come in handy when he leads the Lankan lions against India.

Image Source : INDIA TVDasun Shanaka in T20Is

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga, a leggie and a lower middle order batter stabilise the side pretty well. He was very economical against Afghanistan while scalping one wicket in the group stage match against them. He scalped two wickets against Bangladesh in the group stage. His T20I average is not what he would have liked, but his contributions down the order can help Sri Lanka in tricky situations.

Image Source : INDIA TVWanindu Hasaranga in T20Is

Chamika Karunaratne

Chamika Karunaratne had a decent outing against Bangladesh in the group stage. He scalped two wickets in four overs and gave away 32 runs. He was not up to his best against Afghanistan in both the games but has responsibilities on his shoulders to help Sri Lanka get some early wickets in the match.

Image Source : INDIA TVChamika Karunaratne in T20Is

As Sri Lanka will take on India on September 6, the neighbouring countries' fans will hold themselves in excitement as this match is crucial for both sides. A loss to India can knock them out while a loss for Sri Lanka can derail their journey in the Asia Cup before they face their final Super Four match against Pakistan.

