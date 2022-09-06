Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: Key Players who can assure India does not crash out in tournament

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The Indian cricket team will face Sri Lanka in its second match of Super Four

IND vs SL: The Indian Cricket team is all set to face the Lankan lions in its second match of the Super Four in the ongoing Asia Cup on Tuesday. India had great success in the group stage of the tournament but when the men in blue entered the Super Four, they were jolted by a loss against their arch-rivals Pakistan. With the loss in the first match of the Super Four, the Rohit Sharma-led side is now in a must-win situation because a defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka will almost knock them out.

Key Indian players who can help India to bounce back in the tournament:

The Indian team has had some heroes in its two wins of the tournament. Different match winners have stepped up to help India's cause.

Some players who can be crucial in India's match against Sri Lanka in Super Four:

Rohit Sharma

The captain of the Indian cricket team was far from his best in the group stage matches. But in the previous outing against Pakistan, Sharma showed glimpses of his pure form. He along with KL Rahul provided a good start to India. As the stakes will be pretty high and Sharma showing good signs, he can be a key player not only with the bat but also in the captaincy. His records in the T20I career also reflect what impact he creates.

Image Source : INDIA TVRohit Sharma in T20Is

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has found most of his mojo after hitting two back-to-back fifties in the ongoing Asia Cup. His second fifty was close to what the people would have liked as the 33-year-old anchored the innings. Virat's batting records in the shortest format are the testimony of his class. He has registered the record of most fifties in T20Is and his stay in the middle will trouble the opposition.

Image Source : INDIA TVVirat Kohli in T20Is

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has also earned applause since his all-round show against Pakistan in the group stage. The 28-year-old Pandya scalped crucial three wickets and scored an unbeaten 33 off 17 to see India cross the victory line. Though he was not at his best against the same team in Super Four, he has all the capabilities to provide India with a strong finish. His T20I records also speak the volume of hitting he does in the death overs.

Image Source : INDIA TVHardik Pandya in T20Is

Ravichandran Ashwin (Tentative)

With Yuzvendra Chahal not being in the pink in the ongoing Asia Cup and India missing Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin can find his place in the team and help the side in the middle overs. Though Chahal was economical against Hong Kong, his wicket-taking habit has so far not been seen as he has taken only one wicket in the tournament.

One more thing which can go Ashwin's way for a Playing XI call is the fact that Sri Lanka has loads of left-handers. The likes of Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa will want to explode in the middle and death overs. But with Ashwin in the side, the batters will not find it easy.

Image Source : INDIA TVRavichandran Ashwin in T20Is

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been the leader of India's bowling line-up. His performances have also impacted India's results in the three matches. His 4/26 against Pakistan and 1/15 against Hong Kong came into India's winning cause. His natural swing in the initial overs and disciplined bowling in the death overs can dent the opposition's plans. With six wickets in three matches, Kumar is also India's highest wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament.

Image Source : INDIA TVBhuvneshwar Kumar in T20Is

Latest Cricket News