Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: Everything you need to know, Pitch report, records at Dubai International Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dubai International Stadium will host India vs Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

IND vs SL: India is all set to lock horns against Sri Lanka in its second match of the Super Four in the ongoing Asia Cup on Tuesday. The match will begin at 7:30 PM at the Dubai International Stadium and is a do-or-die game for the men in blue. India has lost its first game of the Super Four against Pakistan while Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan and sits at the top of the Super Four's points table.

Before we deep dive into the action, here's everything you should know about the venue.

Pitch Report

In the previous three matches, the scoring here has been more than 180. Teams would like to bowl first as four out of five games played here in the tournament have been won by the teams playing second. But the pitch offers aid to the bowlers too which will spice the things between the bat and ball.

Will Toss Matter?

The Toss can matter as the previous matches have seen teams chasing down totals. Out of the 79 T20 matches played at this stadium, the team batting first has won it 35 times as opposed to 43 times for the team chasing. In the first few overs, the batting side will need to be careful and captains will want to bowl first to have a target set.

Basic Stats

Total matches: 79

Matches won batting first: 35

Matches won bowling first: 43

Average Stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 142

Average 2nd Inns scores: 126

Score Stats

The highest total recorded: 211/6 by IRE vs SCO

The lowest total recorded: 55/10 by WI vs ENG

The highest score chased: 184/8 by SL vs BAN

Lowest score defended: 134/7 by OMAN vs HK

Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda

Latest Cricket News