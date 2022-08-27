Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Virat is still one of the best batters in world cricket - Babar Azam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Babar Azam in action

Ahead of the most awaited clash between India and Pakistan, Babar Azam has praised Virat Kohli. Kohli who is going through a lean patch in his career is being supported by some and criticized by others.

He is going through a bad phase but competing against a cricketer like him is extremely challenging, Babar said on Saturday.

"Nothing is easy in life. There are challenges everywhere. It is up to you how you achieve things in life and how you overcome the challenges you face. Virat is still one of the best batters in world cricket," Babar said.

"How you compete against a player like him, and that too in different conditions, is very important."

Kohli, once again, found support from the Pakistani star batter, who indicated that an athlete has to be really strong to overcome failures.

"Every cricketer, if you ask me, faces ups and downs in their career.

It's not that there is only success and no failures. You really need a strong mindset to handle things in life that often do not go in your favour," Babar said.

Babar shared his opinion on the India-Pakistan match.

"Every cricket lover around the world waits for this clash. We, as cricketers also enjoy taking part in it. Both the teams try their best to keep their respective fans happy."

The Pakistan skipper said that he enjoys interacting with the Indian cricketers before they square up in big tournaments.

"Yes, we love interacting with them. As cricketers, it is important we do that. I think it is pretty normal thing to do that. We do the same with the other teams as well," Babar said.

While India will be out the services of star pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, Babar said they can't afford to take the Indian attack lightly.

"Not any particular bowler, but I am taking every bowler quite seriously. I always do that as a batsman, irrespective of the fact, who I face. Every team has its top bowlers, and as a batsman, you always have to ready yourself to face them. They can give you a tough time at any given moment," Babar added.

