Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Pakistan players are wearing black armbands, here's why

In the high-voltage match between India and Pakistan, the Babar Azam-led team is seen wearing black armbands. The Pakistan Cricket Board had made an official statement regarding the reason behind players wearing the bands.

In the match which is held in Dubai, the Pakistan cricketers are wearing black bands to show their support for the flood victims of their country.

Earlier the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had stated that the reason behind the Pakistani team wearing a black band is to show solidarity with the flood victims.

Pakistani captain Babar Azam had also stated the victims in the press conference a day before the match.

Azam, while talking to the media a day before launching his campaign for the Asia Cup 2022, appealed to the people of Pakistan to help the flood victims and pray for them. Babar had said that this is a difficult time for our country and the team is praying for the victims.

Pakistan has been heavily hit by floods in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, and Sindh provinces. Balochistan has also been cut off from the rest of the country as a result of the new downpour.

According to reports from the local media of Pakistan, more than 30 million people have been affected by the floods. Thousands have also died there.

India and Pakistan are present in Group A of the Asia Cup 2022 along with Hong Kong. After the first match on 28th August, there is a possibility of a match between India and Pakistan in Super-4 on 4 September.

At the same time, both the teams are very strong and it is expected that these two arch-rivals will also face each other in the final on September 11.

