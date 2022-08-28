Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: India settle scores with Pakistan, win by 5 wickets

Team India registered a brilliant victory against arch-rivals Pakistan by 5 wickets and settled the score of the previous match.
The last time, these teams faced each other was in 2021 World Cup, when Pakistan had defeated India by 10 wickets.
Team India registered a brilliant victory against arch-rivals Pakistan by 5 wickets and settled the score of the previous match.
The last time, these teams faced each other was in 2021 World Cup, when Pakistan had defeated India by 10 wickets.
Top News
Latest News