Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: India settle scores with Pakistan, win by 5 wickets

The last time, these teams faced each other was in 2021 World Cup, when Pakistan had defeated India by 10 wickets.

Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: August 28, 2022 23:47 IST
IND vs PAK
Team India

Team India registered a brilliant victory against arch-rivals Pakistan by 5 wickets and settled the score of the previous match.

