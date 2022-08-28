Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar Kumar scripts history, dismisses Babar Azam for first time

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Bhuvneshwar Kumar

In the first match between India and Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup, Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked the first wicket for India and sent the in-form batter Babar Azam back to the hut.

It was the first that Bhuvneshwar took Babar's wicket and thus, created history. Interestingly, all the bowlers in India's playing XI of the match had never taken Babar's wicket ever.

Bhuvneshwar to Babar Azam, out Caught by Arshdeep Singh!! Babar Azam played a pull shot on Bhuvneshwar's short ball to take on the short ball and got a top edge. Arshdeep Singh took an easy catch and India scalped their first wicket.

Earlier in the match, India won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Full squads:

India squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammed Hasnain, Hasan Ali

