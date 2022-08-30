Asia Cup 2022, IND vs HK: Team India gears up to steamroll Hong Kong

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Hong Kong

KL Rahul will want to get his rhythm back as a buoyant India get ready to steamroll Hong Kong in their second league game of the Asia Cup on Wednesday.

After a narrow victory over Pakistan in a last-over thriller, India's focus against Hong Kong will be on the batting and their adequate game time.

In T20Is, teams are going for impact performance, and often a 20-ball 45 is of greater value than a 90 not out of 65 balls.

When it comes to the Hong Kong bowling attack, there is a fear of unexpected spells from their bowlers.

Skipper Rohit has made it clear that experimentation will continue and hence one shouldn't be surprised if there is another batting order that could be tried out on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli's form will be under scrutiny yet again in the Hong Kong match. He will want to portray quality hitting in the middle against an attack that is sure to feel intimidated by his sheer presence in the middle.

Even Rohit, after a subdued game against Pakistan, would like to deposit a few into the stands.

It would be interesting to see if Ravindra Jadeja is sent at the No. 4 position against Hong Kong or whether Rishabh Pant is tried in place of Dinesh Karthik, just to give him some game time.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi could also get a look in, letting Yuzvendra Chahal and Jadeja rest for a while.

Full squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Kinchit Shah, Aftab Hussain, Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Babar Hayat, Dhananjay Rao, Ehsan Khan, Haroon Arshad, Scott McKechnie, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Ayush Shukla, Ahan Trivedi, Wajid Shah, Yasim Murtaza, Zeeshan Ali.

