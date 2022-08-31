Asia Cup 2022, IND vs HK: Suryakumar Yadav wins hearts, fans fail to keep calm

Follow us on Image Source : AP Suryakumar Yadav scores fifty

Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant 26-ball 68 lifted a sedate India to 192/2 against Hong Kong during India's 2nd group league match at the Asia Cup 2022. His innings which was filled with mesmerizing shots won millions of hearts.

On a two-paced wicket where star players like Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul failed to convert their starts, Suryakumar set an example with his scintillating batting at the Dubai International Stadium.

Batting on 42, Suryakumar smashed Haroon Arshad for four sixes from five balls in the final over, which yielded India 26 runs. He got to his fifty in just 22 balls. His innings included six boundaries and six sixes.

His fans failed to keep calm and Twitter was flooded with posts appreciating Suryakumar:

Virat Kohli showed a heartfelt gesture by bowing down to Yadav after his innings.

Rohit departed for a 13-ball 21 but not before becoming the first to get past 3500 runs in T20Is. Rohit also got past 12000 runs as an opener in international cricket, the second fastest after Sachin Tendulkar

That led to the arrival of Suryakumar into the crease, and the carnage orchestrated by the Mumbaikar himself, in the back 10.

Earlier in the match, Hong Kong won the toss and opted to bowl. They set a target of 193 runs.

India Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Hong Kong Playing XI:

Nizakat Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie, Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar

