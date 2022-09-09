Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli gets candid with Rohit Sharma, opens up on his desire to contribute

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rohit and Virat get candid with each other

Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: The great one has broken his jinx. 1020 days, this is exactly how much time Virat took to get to his 71st international ton. The former Indian skipper never looked out of touch in these last three years, but it was his conversion rate that was a spot of bother. Recently Kohli opened up on how he was not feeling okay and at times had to fake his aggression on the field to get himself going. But come the Asia Cup, Virat has shown glimpses of his old self and has sent out a message to his critics that legends don't stay down for too long.

Kohli, took the entire world by storm as he scored his first international T20I hundred, this is something that he failed to do even in his prime. Jersey number 18 coming back to form and smashing the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is speaks volumes about his mindset and what he is trying to achieve in the final sprint of his illustrious career. The former India skipper opened proceedings for the Indian teams and scored a sublime 122* off 61 deliveries. As Virat raised his bat and kissed his wedding ring, the world just watched in awe.

After the match, Kohli and Rohit indulged in a quick chat which allows the fans to dig deeper into Kohli's head. In the starting few minutes Kohli poked fun at Rohit's typical Hindi which certainly is a testament to the fact that they share a good equation between them. Rohit congratulated Virat for his much-awaited 71st century and stressed the fact that how much it means to them when he bats in this fashion. Kohli on the other hand thanked Rohit and the team management for having his back through the toughest of times and giving him clarity about what needs to be done for the team's welfare. Kohli did not shy away from the fact that he wanted to improve his strike rate in the ongoing Asia Cup and how shocked he was with the way he batted against Afghanistan.

India now moves on to the Australian challenge and will lock horns against the Aussies in a three-match T20I series.

